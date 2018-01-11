How unweighted index portrayed Iran’s equity market in 2017?

11 January 2018 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Although the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) saw a considerable surge in 2017, the market’s unweighted index suggests that the companies with the largest capitalization were behind the upward trend.

"Commodity-driven companies have a direct impact on the Tehran Stock Exchange, therefore the price hike in the commodities impacts the market in general," Alireza Kadivar, the CEO of T.M. Mellat Investment Company, told Trend.

While the global price of copper surpassed $7,200 per ton, about 35 percent up compared to six months ago, oil has reached its strongest level in three years with the Brent topping $68 a barrel for the first time since 2015.

In the meantime, the prices of aluminum, zinc and lead respectively hiked by 34 percent, 24 percent and 28 percent.

In total the commodity-driven companies alongside with refineries respectively saw a growth of 75 percent and 62 percent in 2017.

This is while the value of US dollar against the Iranian rial has increased by nine percent which hugely benefited the commodity-driven companies in the stock exchange.

"Considering the fact that a capitalization-weighted index or equal-weighted index is a type of market index with individual components that are weighted according to their total market capitalization, it becomes clear that the large price moves in commodity-driven companies, the largest components of the TSE, had a significant effect on the value of the index"

The low volume of trades is another factor questioning the capability of the main index of the TSE, equal-weighted index, to portrait the overall behavior of the market.

The main index of the TSE saw a brilliant performance over the last year, experiencing a return of 20 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tehran Stock Exchange ends flat
Business 10 January 19:08
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Jan. 10
Business 10 January 18:03
Interest rate cuts, commodity prices help Iranian market in 2017
Business 10 January 10:25
Tehran Stock Exchange down 0.36%
Business 9 January 19:29
Tehran Stock Exchange adds 0.36%
Business 6 January 17:28
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Jan. 6
Business 6 January 17:17
How unweighted index portrayed Iran’s equity market in 2017?
Business 6 January 16:25
Interest rate cuts, commodity prices help Iranian market in 2017
Business 6 January 16:14
Tehran Stock Exchange ends flat
Business 2 January 15:03
Tehran Stock Exchange down 0.7%
Business 30 December 2017 16:44
Weekly performance of Iran’s equity market
Business 29 December 2017 15:23
Tehran Stock Exchange down 0.26%
Business 27 December 2017 18:45
Tehran Stock Exchange lost 0.21%
Business 26 December 2017 16:58
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 25
Business 25 December 2017 17:16
Tehran Stock Exchange jumps by 0.85%
Business 25 December 2017 17:12
Tehran’s bull market keeps running
Business 23 December 2017 16:32
Iran Central Bank reports on equity market’s 7-month performance
Business 22 December 2017 20:37
Weekly performance of Iran’s equity market
Business 22 December 2017 17:14