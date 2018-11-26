IMIDRO head talks on installation of equipment at Iran’s first pellet plant in China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The equipment of the first pellet plant is being installed in China, IRIB cited Jamshid Mollarahman, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), as saying.

This is Iran's first pellet project outside the country, he said.

Mollarahman said that this project is being jointly developed by Iran and China.

The role of Iran's MME company is to provide the plant with technologies and equipment, he said.

Mollarahman said that the directors of the MME company have reviewed the process.

The plant with production capacity of 300,000 tons is expected to be commissioned next year, he said.

Mollarahman added that representatives of China's CSTM company have expressed their interest in signing a joint cooperation agreement by providing information on the project development process.

Executive Director of Iran's MME company Hassan Kerbaschi said that there is another program related to Iran's steel industry outside the country.

The private sector is working on a project in Oman. In case of success, that program will be implemented.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news