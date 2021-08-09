Iran welcomes development of relations with France – Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran welcomes the development of relations with France on the basis of mutual interests and respect, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing Iranian President Office’s official website.

Raisi said that it is necessary to develop cooperation between the two countries, mainly in the economic and trade fields.

The president added that the parties must fulfill their obligations related to Iran's nuclear program.

During a telephone conversation, President Macron also said that it was expedient to hold dialogues to develop relations between Tehran and Paris.

Macron noted that Iran and France can take steps to establish peace and stability in the region via joint cooperation.

