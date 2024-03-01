Iran renews parliamentary voting deadline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The deadline for voting in the election to the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of the 12th convocation and the Council of Experts of the 6th convocation held today in Iran has been extended for two more hours, Trend reports, referring to the election headquarters under the Ministry of Interior of Iran.

Thus, the election in Iran will be held until 22:00 local time.

Earlier today, the deadline for voting was also extended by 2 hours.

In Iran, the election to the 12th Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and the 6th Council of Experts (a special state body in Iran that elects the country's supreme leader) began at 08:00 local time. The election is being held in 31 provinces in 1,218 constituencies, in about 59,000 polling stations. It is reported that about 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The current speaker of the Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Council of Experts is a council that oversees the appointment, removal, and activities of Iran's Supreme Leader. A total of 144 candidates will compete for 88 seats on the Council of Experts. The current chairman of the Council is Ahmad Jannati.

