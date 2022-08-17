Russia sends note of protest to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Russian Embassy in Armenia has sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country due to false accusations against Russian structures of involvement in the explosion at the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan, the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission said, Trend reports via TASS.

"We are outraged by the cynical fakes spread in the local media, containing blasphemous and false accusations against Russian structures of involvement in the tragedy which took place on August 14 this year on the territory of the Surmalu trade center. The corresponding note was sent by the embassy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia," the press service stated.