BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The United States has committed itself to fully support Armenia in the event of pressure from Russia or its imposition of an embargo against Armenia, Trend reports citing media outlets.

According to the agreement reached, the United States will provide the Armenian army with military equipment, uniforms and ammunition, and technical support for security agencies of this country, including the police.

In addition, it is noted that Washington will ensure the supply of diesel fuel and energy resources to Armenia, as well as nuclear fuel for the Metsamor nuclear power plant. The US is also ready to provide technical support to manage and maintain the operation of this nuclear power plant.

According to media reports, if necessary, American satellite Internet will be at the disposal of Armenian Internet providers.

As noted, the United States is also ready to help Armenia in the financial sector. So, if the country faces a foreign currency shortage as a result of possible sanctions from the Russian Federation, Washington is ready to cover it.

It is reported that the US will also supply Armenia with wheat and wheat flour, which the country currently imports from Russia.

Of course, for all this, Armenia also assumed obligations that imply a complete demarche against Moscow. As previously reported by the Armenian media, the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planning a radical change in his foreign policy vector, the essence of which is the refusal to participate in all organizations, especially the CSTO, the EAEU, which the West “does not approve of,” and the withdrawal of Russian military personnel.

As for the Russian Federation, so far there have been no concrete actions in connection with what is happening. But Yerevan understands perfectly well that all the levers are in the hands of Russia, the entire economy of Armenia rests mainly on cooperation with this country. It is unlikely that Moscow will silently observe the treacherous actions of Armenia for a long time.