Georgia reports 134 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Three more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 134, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
As of now, 106 of the 134 patients are infected, 26 individuals have recovered, while two foreign citizens have left to their country.
