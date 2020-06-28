Georgia will have 175 brand new buses in 6 cities

A total of 175 brand new buses will appear in six Georgian cities in autumn and winter, as Georgia has signed a deal with a Turkish company, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Turkey’s leading bus manufacturer Otokar aims to take public transportation in Georgia ‘to a new level’ with its 117 AGILO C 8.5-meter buses and 58 KENT C 10-meter public buses.

60 buses will go to Kutaisi;

40 buses will go to Rustavi;

30 buses will go to Gori;

25 buses will go to Zugdidi;

10 buses will go to Foti;

10 buses will go to Telavi.

Otokar General Manager Serdar Görgüç is glad that Otokar ‘stayed ahead of the curve among international competitors’ and won ‘such an important export deal’.

Noting that COVID-19 ‘is not only a halth crisis’, butt has also ‘deeply affected economic and social development’, Görgüç said his company will 'speed up' its production with the Georgia export deal.

"We will bring a breath of fresh air to Georgia's public transportation. Our vehicles will be on the roads at the end of the year, will start a new era in transportation by offering a more environmentally and comfortable journey to Georgians with their designs, technical features, and spacious interior", he said, hoping this deal will be beneficial for both parties.

The total cost of the project, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is € 18.7 million.