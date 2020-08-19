Former NATO general Breedlove: Nobody has contributed to NATO more than Georgia

No nation has contributed more to NATO efforts than Georgia, retired four-star general Philip Mark Breedlove told Voice of America in an interview about the alliance, the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia and more, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Georgian edition of the broadcaster recorded the interview with the former United States Air Force general on Monday, going over the 2008 conflict and Russia's interests in it, as well as Georgian Defence Forces' contributions to NATO peacekeeping missions and Breedlove's personal reflections on Georgian troops.

In the talk the American general - who led the US European Command and served as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations between 2013-2016 - was unequivocal in his recognition of Georgia's share in the alliance.

He told the broadcaster one of the first things he learned after taking the NATO command was how much effort Georgia had undertaken for getting closer to NATO standards in governance, justice and more.

Georgia had contributed more in Afghanistan than any other allied peacekeeping force in the country and exceeded all expectations militarily, the retired commander noted while adding he thought the country was on the final stretch in terms of its contributions.

The former general also praised Georgian troops for standing next to their American counterparts in all types of missions and developing mutually appreciative relations with the US Marine Corps.

In the interview the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe also spoke on Russian military's capabilities since 2008 and the alliance's own development.