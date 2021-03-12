UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines

Georgia will receive the first batch of 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines via COVAX pltform. According to the UNICEF representation in Georgia, the vaccines are expected to arrive at the Tbilisi International Airport on 13 March, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The vaccines will be distributed by the Government to all districts over the weekend and vaccinations are scheduled to start on 15 March. Administration of the vaccines will be based on the priority groups identified by the Government, with medical workers among the first priority group.

The 43,200 doses will be fully utilized for the first dose. This decision was taken based on the information that the next delivery of 86,400 doses will take place in April and the recommended interval between the injections is 8 to 12 weeks.

In the coming weeks, Georgia will receive 129,600 doses from AstraZeneca. Recently, UNICEF has been asked to support the Government in procuring the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with delivery expected later in March,” reads the statement.

UNICEF Georgia supports the Georgian government in carrying out routine immunization programs and has facilitated engagement with COVAX on COVID-19 vaccines upon the government’s request .