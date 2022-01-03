Georgia reports 943 coronavirus cases, 2,789 recoveries, 37 deaths

Georgia reported 943 coronavirus cases, 2,789 recoveries, and 37 deaths on January 3, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.

15,032 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 7,413 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7 619 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6,27%, while 5,77% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 938,583 among them, 902,948 people recovered and 13,942 died.

There are 46 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,446 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 833 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.