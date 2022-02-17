Uncertainty remains: Georgia's pharmacies still waiting for import of Turkish meds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Georgia's pharmacy chains are concerned regarding the launch of the medicine imports from Turkey due to uncertainty in terms of the regulation process, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We cannot say when it will be possible to start importing medicines from Turkey. We are actively working in this direction. In addition, there are no particular changes at the legislative level yet, and we do not yet know what the new regulations announced by the government will be,” the representative of Georgia’s PSP pharmacy chain Natia Khabeishvili said.

According to the representative of PSP pharmacy, medicine turnover is strictly regulated, which is associated with a lot of issues, for example, the timing of registration of drugs that are planned to be sold.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Impex pharmacy is also negotiating with Turkish manufacturers. According to the company's manager Nino Dzhokharidze, the issue will clear up in about a week.

“We are still negotiating, and next week we will be able to say which medicines and at what price we will be able to import from Turkey. We are trying to import inexpensive medicines as much as possible. We will be able to talk about the details if the terms of the contract have already been agreed on,” she said.

