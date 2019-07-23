At least 4 killed in crackdown on illegal fishing in Lake Victoria in Tanzania

At least four people have been killed when police officers from the anti-illegal fishing unit clashed with residents on Siza Island in Lake Victoria in Tanzania, an official said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

John Mongella, Mwanza regional commissioner, identified the victims who were killed on Monday night as a fishery officer and three residents on the island.

"One of the victims was a senior fishery officer in Ukerewe district whose name was not immediately established," Mongella told a news conference in the Lake Victoria shore city of Mwanza.

He said the officer died in a mob attack by residents while the three residents were gunned down by police after the residents started to cause unrest.

Mongella said one police officer was also injured in the skirmish.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news