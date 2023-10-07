UN Security Council to discuss situation in Israel and Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The UN Security Council plans to discuss the worsening situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The UN Security Council will hold a closed meeting in this regard. The meeting will take place on October 8, at 15:00 local time in New York.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 540 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.