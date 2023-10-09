UN Security Council meeting ended without adopting statement on situation in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The UN Security Council discussed the situation around the Gaza Strip, but at this stage no common document was adopted, the meeting participants said, Trend reports.

"We did not discuss a general statement, but no one proposed any text," said Vanessa Fraser, Malta's permanent representative to the UN. She emphasized that the discussion was about what the parties can do to protect civilians and stop violence in the current situation.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.