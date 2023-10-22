Russia convenes new UN Security Council meeting on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Russia will send a request to hold a new meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said, Trend reports.

"We will definitely convene a new meeting of the Security Council. As experience shows, no one but us dares to do this,” he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.