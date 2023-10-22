US circulates draft resolution on situation in Middle East to UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The United States has circulated its draft resolution on the situation in the Middle East to the UN Security Council, a UN diplomatic source said, Trend reports.

It is reported that, in accordance with the text of the document, the American resolution contains clauses condemning attacks by Hamas, calling for the release of hostages and recognizing Israel's right to self-defense.

Additionally, the resolution calls for full respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, and recognizes the efforts of Qatar and other countries that led to the release of two Hamas hostages on October 20.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.