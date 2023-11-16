Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 16 November 2023 02:01 (UTC +04:00)
UN Security Council adopts resolution on humanitarian pauses in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The UN Security Council approved a resolution calling for an urgent and prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the UN says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document was prepared by Malta. 12 countries voted for the document, and three more abstained.

At the beginning of the meeting, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Vasily Nebenzya proposed an amendment calling for an instant truce in the Gaza Strip. Five countries supported the proposal, one (the United States) voted against it, and nine abstained. The amendment was not adopted because it did not receive the required number of votes.

