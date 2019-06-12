Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate

12 June 2019 04:31 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli missiles targeting the mountain of Tell Al-Harrah in northwestern Daraa Governorate Wednesday morning were engaged by Syrian air defenses, a local reporter for Al-Masdar News reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The mountaintop, which gives a commanding view of the region as far as the Golan Heights and the Hauran, was recaptured from al-Nusra by the Syrian Arab Army in July 2018. The area now reportedly harbors an air defense base.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Wednesday that a number of the Israeli missiles had been shot down.​

​Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing new. An Israeli airstrike against the Syrian T-4 airbase near the northern city of Homs last week killed one Syrian soldier and wounded two more and destroyed much of the SAA equipment at the site, Sputnik reported. Throughout May, Israel has attacked Quneitra, a province near Tel Al-Harrah, as well as the region surrounding Damascus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
Arab World 11 June 22:11
Upcoming elections: most exciting campaign Israel ever had
Commentary 11 June 19:08
Up to two million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsen: U.N.
Other News 10 June 14:36
Militants attack 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 8 June 04:30
Latest
Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Kyrgyzstan on Friday
Iran 03:43
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
Arab World 11 June 22:11
Trump says he received a letter from North Korea's Kim
US 11 June 21:33
SME promotion campaign continues in Azerbaijan
Society 11 June 21:07