EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline

The European Union’s antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing’s deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer, according to a filing posted on the EU’s website on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The EU’s deadline for a decision is now April 30. The investigation was suspended until January 6.

Last month, the EU regulators looking into the $4.2 billion tie-up had asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns, which Boeing has now provided.

