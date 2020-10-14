Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs five-year deal

Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including data centers, with Google's Cloud offering as the network equipment maker seeks to cut costs, it said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs,” it said in a statement.

It did not unveil the financial details of the contract, but said it will take 18-24 months for the full migration.