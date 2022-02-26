Slovenia to close airspace to Russian airlines
Slovenian authorities made a decision to close its airspace to planes registered in the Russian Federation, according to a statement published on the Slovenian government’s Twitter page on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The government made a decision to ban from flying in the airspace of the Republic of Slovenia aircraft registered in the Russian Federation and operators with headquarters in the Russian Federation who were issued a license by a relevant authority of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
