Average salary in Israel up 10.7% to NIS 12,146

The average monthly salary in Israel in February 2021 was NIS 12,146, up 10.7% from February 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, and up from NIS 11,953 in January 2021, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The salary figures in February 2021 were influenced by Covid restrictions with hundreds of thousands of people in low paying jobs in the retail, catering and hospitality sectors still on unpaid leave and thus not included in the salary figures. The number of people with salaried jobs in February 2021 was 3,275,000, down 13.3% from February 2020.

However, this cannot be said of the high-tech sector, which employs 10% of Israel's work force. The average tech salary was NIS 28,837 in February 2021, up 12.6% from January 2021, and up 8.8% from February 2020.