Israel reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 839,030 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 839,030, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by one to 6,379, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 80 to 71, out of 129 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious conditions in Israel since July 1, 2020 when it stood at 59.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 831,826 after 88 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 825, the lowest since March 20, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.43 million, or 58.2 percent of its total population.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.77 to 0.73.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.