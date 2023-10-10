Israel releases update on injured in clashes with Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. As a result of clashes between Israel and Hamas, the number of injured Israelis has increased to 2,616 people, Trend reports via the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The rocket attack killed more than 900 Israelis.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.