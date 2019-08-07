Rwanda, DR Congo to tighten common border control to prevent Ebola spread

7 August 2019 04:51 (UTC+04:00)

Rwandan Minister of Health Diane Gashumba and her counterpart from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Pierre Kangudia met on Tuesday, agreeing to tighten border control to deal with cross-border movement, in a bid to prevent the spread of Ebola, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two countries were committed to implementing preventive mechanisms to contain Ebola and secure cross-border flows in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease, said a joint communique issued after the meeting held in northwestern Rwanda's Rubavu district, which borders the eastern DRC city of Goma.

The two ministers discussed common mechanisms for the prevention and management of Ebola virus, including surveillance, according to the communique.

The meeting was convened in the context of ensuring a high-level political commitment that guides the strengthening of cross-border cooperation in disease surveillance, preparedness as well as response mechanisms between the two countries, it added.

The World Health Organization last month declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak in DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in DRC has already killed more than 1,700 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Fourth Ebola case found in Congo city, raising fears of faster spread
Other News 2 August 14:23
Congo says Rwanda has closed border near Goma
Other News 1 August 13:59
Violence main cause of humanitarian needs in DRC: UN envoy
Other News 24 July 21:27
East African Community urges steps to keep out Ebola
Other News 23 July 03:35
Congo minister's resignation over Ebola snub could unblock new vaccine
Other News 22 July 23:05
AU to deploy more healthcare experts to tackle Ebola crisis
World 20 July 19:06
Latest
Security forces clash with terrorists near Kabul airport
Other News 08:15
Italian Supreme Court upholds verdict on confiscation of $55mln from Lega party
Europe 07:39
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
Other News 06:23
UN says it has verified 19 civilian deaths in Yemen in past 10 days
Arab World 05:35
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation
Other News 04:14
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 03:30
US Ambassador to Russia resigns
US 02:45
Sushma Swaraj, Indian ex-foreign minister and BJP veteran, dies at 67
Other News 02:03