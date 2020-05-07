Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,680, the National Health Commission said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The two new cases were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong respectively, the commission said.
Of the total imported cases, 1,434 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 246 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
