Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 514,000 in past day

More than 514,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 98.79 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:30 Moscow time on January 25, as many as 98,794,942 novel coronavirus cases and 2,124,193 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 514,098 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,434.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for nearly 60% of the COVID-19 daily tally (306,934 cases). Next are Europe (131,239 cases), and Southeast Asia (27,349 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (24,775,208), India (10,667,736), Brazil (8,816,254), Russia (3,738,690), the United Kingdom (3,647,467), France (3,003,694), Italy (2,466,813), Spain (2,456,675), Turkey (2,429,605), Germany (2,141,665), Colombia (2,002,969), and Argentina (1,862,192).