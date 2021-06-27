Greece, India to work towards strategic partnership

Greece and India agreed to work towards the establishment of a strategic partnership during Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Athens, according to an e-mailed joint press release issued on Saturday after talks here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Jaishankar is the first Indian foreign minister paying an official visit to Greece in 18 years, opening new prospects for consolidation and upgrading of relations between Greece and India in a number of areas of common interest, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We attach particular importance to our relationship with India. I think it is a relationship that was not particularly developed in the past, which of course raises the expectations for the future," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis when welcoming the Indian official, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

"There is much more that we can do. There are many many aspects to this relationship that we should be exploring more effectively," Jaishankar was quoted by ERT as saying.