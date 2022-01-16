How women health workers took India’s Covid vaccination programme to remote corners

Other News 16 January 2022 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
How women health workers took India’s Covid vaccination programme to remote corners

The secret in a sense of India's Covid-19 vaccine programme, which is marking its one-year anniversary after delivering more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses, are grassroots women health workers, Trend reports citing India Today.

It is not widely recognised yet that these women health providers working in villages and far-flung hamlets have been at the forefront of controlling the pandemic and ensuring that its worst effect would not linger on. The role of the Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers deserves underling even as India tackles the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

These rural frontline health workers deliver primary healthcare and health information across the country, and they number around a million. They are often the first port of call and the earliest responders to an emergency in rural communities.

When the pandemic hit the country, they were immediately propelled into action -- directly on the frontline of tackling the spread of the pandemic.

Often dressed in pink, setting them clearly apart for identification, these women have traversed the length and breadth of India. They have been to places where other, more traditional medical service, either is not immediately available or would take too long to muster up. They ensure that information about the need for vaccinations, information about other methods to fight Covid-19, and critically the vaccines themselves are provided at the very doorstep of the residents. No matter if they are in a dense jungle or upon a distant mountain.

Carrying boxes of vaccines, these women have trudged up hills, and cut through woods, they have crossed rivers and streams, and tackled extreme climatic conditions, to ensure a last mile connectivity which is unique by all standards.

The most inaccessible tribal villages and islands have seen the presence of Asha workers, who sometimes even rowed boats themselves (like in one instance in Rajasthan), to reach places where the vaccine would not have otherwise reached.

In the course of fulfilling their duty often at personal risk, these women have encountered not just rough terrain but also adverse public opinion. Especially in the early days of vaccination, public opinion in many places was poisoned by wrong or mischievous information. Sometimes this was even propagated for nefarious reasons by prominent influencers who spread vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

It was the Asha workers who were at the frontline of convincing people in the smallest and remotest places of India that the best way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic was to take the vaccine. Their work is a global case study n how to use language and communication to build confidence even among communities where education levels might be low and access to information sketchy.

By talking to such groups, sometimes visiting the same community again and again to convince naysayers, Asha workers played an invaluable role in countering vaccine hesitancy.

This is why India has not seen the kind of mass protests against vaccination that some parts of the West are seeing. There is little mass mobilisation against vaccination in India. The role of the Asha workers in ensuring that doubts and hesitancy towards vaccines are countered by authenticated information, and their own sheer persistent, encouraging presence, has made an enormous difference.

In conservative communities where women would perhaps have less access to information and vaccine delivery if provided only by men, the presence of these women health workers have made all the difference.

They have brought much-needed gender parity and highlighted how grassroots work by women can be transformative during widespread health crises. In many ways their work has been reminiscent of the kind of role played by Sister Nivedita to take one major example from Indian history and her women volunteers in fighting the plague in Calcutta.

India’s massive vaccination programme is, therefore, unique not only because of its scale and efficiency but one of its less commented upon aspects is the role women have played in ensuring its reach and success.

In breaking taboos and hesitations, in reaching places which seemed impossible to access, in countering misinformation, gossip and malicious propaganda, these women workers have played an exemplary role in delivering Covid-19 vaccines in the world’s largest democracy.

This work is not yet over and it is important to remember that even as India marks one year of its vaccine delivery efforts that in many areas it is these women health workers who continue to be its cheerful, positive, confidence-building face every day.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan confirms 808 more COVID-19 cases, 369 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 808 more COVID-19 cases, 369 recoveries
Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022
Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
How women health workers took India’s Covid vaccination programme to remote corners Other News 17:21
Azerbaijan’s self-sufficiency in wheat reaches 60% Economy 16:57
Iran discloses volume of citrus fruits to be harvested in country Business 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 808 more COVID-19 cases, 369 recoveries Society 16:35
Turkey lifts PCR test requirements for public transport, flights Turkey 16:27
Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund sets limits for preferential mortgage loans by banks in 2022 Economy 15:58
Azerbaijan discloses GDP growth for 2021 Economy 15:53
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 15:44
Child killed, 4 wounded in roadside bomb blast east of Afghan capital Other News 15:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 16 Society 14:59
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 14:45
Iran eyes increase in trade turnover with Russia Business 14:41
Azerbaijani MFA comments on Armenian side’s allegations about alleged "pogroms" Politics 14:15
Azerbaijan’s economy growing sustainably Economy 14:00
Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria Arab World 13:26
Over 139 mln coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date Turkey 12:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 16 Oil&Gas 12:23
Azerbaijan is of great regional and global importance - American Jewish Committee Politics 12:22
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 11:43
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 16 Georgia 11:10
National Bank of Georgia shares data on liabilities to non-residents Georgia 10:22
Kyrgyzstan logs 874 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Iranian currency rates for January 16 Finance 10:03
Britain will no longer require COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers Europe 09:29
Argentina's COVID-19 tally surpasses 7,000,000 Other News 08:55
All synagogue hostages "out alive and safe" in U.S. Texas (UPDATE) US 08:30
Russia, West are ‘on totally different tracks’ - Kremlin spokesman Russia 08:25
Restoration work in liberated areas - foundation to Azerbaijan's further development Politics 08:00
Philippines finalises deal to acquire missile system from India for $375 mn Other News 07:43
Czech president opposes abuse of Olympic idea for political aims Europe 07:12
Turkey confirms 63,967 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:29
England opens COVID booster jab programme to 16- and 17-year olds Europe 05:51
AICTE, 5ire partner to launch the world's biggest happiness blockchain Other News 05:10
US hopes to continue security dialogue with Russia - Department of State US 04:37
French 2021 budget deficit seen lower than expected at 7% of GDP -minister Europe 04:00
Migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S. US 03:27
Piyush Goyal suggests 5-point reform agenda for FCI Other News 02:41
Omicron detected in Beijing as China battles COVID-19 clusters Other News 02:01
UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before Europe 01:24
Under pandemic cloud, 24k people to attend R-Day parade with protocols Other News 00:50
Iran president eases COVID curbs as deaths fall Society 15 January 23:55
Covid-19 India highlights: India logs over 2.6 lakh cases, 402 deaths in a day Other News 15 January 23:43
Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster Other News 15 January 23:15
Azerbaijan hands over one more citizen who got lost back to Armenia Politics 15 January 22:36
Passenger vehicle dispatches slide 13% in December on chip shortage: SIAM Other News 15 January 22:19
Israeli finance minister tests positive for coronavirus Israel 15 January 22:12
We welcome beginning of Turkish-Armenian contacts - Deputy FM of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 21:50
Tsunami recorded in southwestern Japan, with waves of about 1.2 meters Other News 15 January 21:34
20 attacks on healthcare facilities were committed during riots in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health Kazakhstan 15 January 20:58
CSTO peacekeepers will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19 Kazakhstan 15 January 20:57
10th century idol discovered in England, handed over to India Other News 15 January 20:51
"Red level" of terrorist threat remains in three regions of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 January 20:10
Opening of Zangazur corridor to create new opportunities for region - Analysis Politics 15 January 20:00
Representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 15 January 19:42
225 people die as result of riots in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 January 19:25
Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022 Society 15 January 19:20
Uzbekistan’s GDP grew by 7.4% in 2021 – President Uzbekistan 15 January 19:10
Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022 Turkey 15 January 18:54
Georgian Ministry of Health reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated Georgia 15 January 18:50
Azerbaijan to hold auction for privatizing state properties Finance 15 January 18:45
Baku Metro to receive four more new trains Economy 15 January 18:43
Iran’s MOGPC could resume maximum crude oil extraction in short time Oil&Gas 15 January 18:40
5.0-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran Society 15 January 18:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 15 January 18:18
IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused, says report Other News 15 January 18:04
Azerbaijan to hold Second Karabakh Economic Forum in 2022 Economy 15 January 16:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 15 Society 15 January 15:09
World Bank continues digital development in Georgia Georgia 15 January 14:59
Turkmenistan considering purchasing road construction equipment from John Deere Business 15 January 14:58
Russia reports record high of 27,179 daily coronavirus cases since December 19 Russia 15 January 14:57
Georgia records drop in number of visitors from Turkmenistan Georgia 15 January 14:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 January 14:50
Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries Society 15 January 14:45
Former vice-minister of energy of Kazakhstan detained Kazakhstan 15 January 14:45
Russian Rosselkhoznadzor expands list of livestock product suppliers to Uzbek market Uzbekistan 15 January 14:43
Turkish company to build hybrid power plant in Turkmenistan Construction 15 January 14:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for examination of calculations of production Tenders 15 January 14:28
President of Kazakhstan instructs to reform national security systems Kazakhstan 15 January 14:28
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister Oil&Gas 15 January 14:21
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye holding joint digital transformation forum in late 2022 ICT 15 January 14:14
Iran's Oil Minister talks about energy plans with neighboring countries Oil&Gas 15 January 14:13
Turkmenistan begins second stage of Balkan-Dashoguz power line construction Construction 15 January 14:01
Number of flights from Iran’s Bushehr International Airport soars Transport 15 January 13:59
Facebook's VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states US 15 January 13:49
India better positioned to navigate any financial turbulence: UN body Other News 15 January 13:42
Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by 4.3% to offset rise in input costs Other News 15 January 13:40
India Inc says 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' schemes help revive economy: Deloitte Other News 15 January 13:40
Azerbaijan-Ukraine agreement in food safety to eliminate barriers between two countries Economy 15 January 13:33
Georgia sees increase in cheese imports Georgia 15 January 13:02
Azerbaijan's pensioners to start receiving increased pensions following indexation Society 15 January 13:01
Iran’s NIORDC, Bank Mellat sign contract on transportation of oil products Oil&Gas 15 January 12:51
Turkmenistan to launch construction of glycyrrhizic acid production plant Construction 15 January 12:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s energy market Oil&Gas 15 January 12:38
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in total assets of microcredit organizations Uzbekistan 15 January 12:18
Chinese company intends to develop bilateral cooperation with Uzbek association Uzbekistan 15 January 12:17
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 January 12:10
Iran could become helium gas exporter in future - NIOC Oil&Gas 15 January 11:55
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on renovation works procurement in Tbilisi Tenders 15 January 11:43
Caspian Sea has huge potential for wind energy – Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister (VIDEO) Economy 15 January 11:04
All news