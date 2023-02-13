Several NATO websites suffer cyber attack

Several NATO websites have suffered a computer attack on Sunday night, leaving the NATO Special Operations Headquarters website, among others, temporarily inoperative, Trend reports citing Euro Weekly News.

"NATO cyber experts are actively dealing with an incident affecting some NATO websites. NATO deals with cyber incidents on a regular basis, and takes cyber security very seriously," an Atlantic Alliance official told DPA news agency.

The comment has come after reports posted on social networks suggested that pro-Russian hackers had attacked the website of NATO's Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) and others, making it temporarily inaccessible.

Among the possible attackers, the aforementioned reports detail, could be the Russian hacker group Killnet, associated with other recent attacks, including in Germany, targeting the websites of the Bundestag, the Police and critical infrastructure facilities, according to the aforementioned agency.