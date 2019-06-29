Putin proposes to Erdogan to step up Russian-Turkish investment cooperation

29 June 2019 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested during his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday, that bilateral investment cooperation should be expanded, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

At the beginning of their talks, Putin noted that he was happy to meet with Erdogan again and to discuss the relevant issues with his Turkish counterpart.

"To begin with, I would like to note the increase in trade in 2018 by 16 percent. We both know that there is a rather large amount of investment worth $10 billion on both sides. Now, I believe we should boost it. We are considering the issue of creating an investment platform at 900 million euros [over $1 billion]," Putin said.

Putin recalled that Turkey and Russia were implementing joint projects. Particularly, Ankara would participate as a partner country in the Russian industrial event Innoprom in July, the president explained.

The Russian president continued by noting an increase in bilateral tourist flows.

"Last year, six million tourists from Russia visited Turkey. It is a record high number. Of course, [the tourists] are not miserly. Our tourists know how to relax. The income of our Turkish partners amounted to $5 billion," Putin noted.

Putin also said he believed the large-scale program of Turkish-Russia year of culture and tourism would bring new results in these areas.

Erdogan traditionally began the meeting by greeting Putin and calling the Russian president a "dear friend."

"I would like to note that we have recently given an impetus to Russian-Turkish relations," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president continued by recalling that the next meeting of a joint commission would be held in Turkey.

Erdogan also addressed the implementation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project, recalling that it was important to launch the first unit in 2023.

"On the other hand, we believe it is very important that the non-nuclear equipment comes from the Turkish market," Erdogan noted.

The Turkish president also emphasized that the love of Russian tourists for his country gave an additional impetus for the development of the Turkish hospitality industry.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey's Erdogan says no setbacks in S-400 deal with Russia, 'eyes on delivery'
Turkey 08:23
Putin ready for cooperation with US, Kremlin says
Russia 05:38
Putin, Moon Jae-in discuss situation on Korean Peninsula
Russia 03:39
Putin’s meeting with UK PM seen as positive factor after long break in top-level contacts
Russia 28 June 22:47
Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops
Russia 28 June 22:08
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 28 June 16:45
Latest
Xi, Trump agree to restart trade consultations
China 09:00
US approves $122mln sale of tactical missiles to Germany - Pentagon
US 08:45
Turkey's Erdogan says no setbacks in S-400 deal with Russia, 'eyes on delivery'
Turkey 08:23
Second U.S. Democratic debate sets TV ratings record
US 07:52
Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
Other News 07:22
Chemical production grows rapidly in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Libyan navy says rescues 391 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 06:13
Putin ready for cooperation with US, Kremlin says
Russia 05:38
Trump invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet at DMZ during South Korea visit
US 04:54