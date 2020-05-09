Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day
Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.
Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.
