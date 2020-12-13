Putin undergoes COVID tests as often as necessary for his safety - spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin undergoes tests for the novel coronavirus infection as often as is necessary for his safety, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"He undergoes tests as often as is necessary to ensure security of the head of state," he said in an interview for Naili Asker-zade’s film "Dangerous virus. The first year" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president uses the services of "doctors, epidemiologists, specialists who draw his working schedule from the point of view of medicine".