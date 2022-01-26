Russia pays priority attention to macroeconomic stability - Vladimir Putin
Supporting the macroeconomic stability in the country remains the priority for Russian authorities, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with the Italian business community, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"We believe the key factor of Russia’s investment attractiveness is the macroeconomic stability, and we pay and intend to continue paying the priority attention to supporting the same," Putin said.
"The global economic crisis induced by the pandemic did not affect our country as significantly as other states," the President noted. "This becomes possible largely owing to structural reliability of the Russian economy," he added.
