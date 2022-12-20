Russia, Belarus efficiently mitigating impact of sanctions — Putin

Moscow and Minsk are confidently and efficiently countering the sanction pressure and attempts to isolate them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are countering together the sanction pressure from unfriendly states and attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus on global markets. We are coordinating step to mitigate the impact of unlawful restrictive measures on the economy of our countries. We are doing this fairly confidently and efficiently," Putin said.