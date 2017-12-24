83 irregular migrants held in western Turkey

Turkish Coast Guard teams on Sunday held 83 irregular migrants in the western province of Canakkale, according to a security source, Anadolu reported.

The migrants, all Syrian nationals including 18 women and 27 children, were found hidden aboard an 11-meter-long U.S. flagged vessel off Canakkale's coast, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Three Ukranian nationals were arrested for alleged migrant smuggling, the source added.

The migrants reportedly paid $3,000 each to the smugglers who had promised to take them to Italy. They were referred to the local migration management authorities after being questioned.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees and migrants trying to cross into Europe, since especially the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

