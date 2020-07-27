Turkey reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 227,019 in total

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 919 on Monday, while the total cases climbed to 227,019, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 17 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,630, the minister said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 45,283 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,617,971, he added.

A total of 982 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 210,469.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.