Turkey reports 14,528 more recoveries from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 18,340 in the past 24 hours, and 244 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced, Trend reports.

It also added that 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 92.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 47.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 36.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

Over the past day, 14,528 people recovered from coronavirus in Turkey.

Mugla, Canakkale, Edirne, Kirklareli, Balikesir, Amasya, Tekirdag, Aydin, Antalya and Yalova are the 10 provinces with the highest number of people vaccinated with at least one dose.

Sanliurfa, Gyumushane, Bitlis, Mardin, Diyarbakir, Mus, Bingol, Batman, Bayburt and Siirt are provinces with the lowest number of people vaccinated with at least one dose.