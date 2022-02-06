Putin wishes Erdogan and his wife soonest recovery from Covid

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished the soonest recovery from the coronavirus infection to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wife, according to a telegram posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your wife. I am sure that your vital power and vigor will help you cope with the virus as soon as possible. I sincerely wish you both complete recovery and good health for years to come," it reads.

Erdogan said on Saturday he and his wife had caught the coronavirus infection. On Sunday, he said he continues to work remotely as medics said he has a mild form of the disease.