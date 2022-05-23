Erdoğan says Greek PM Mitsotakis no longer exists for him after his US trip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis no longer exists for him, after his criticism of Turkey during his recent trip to the United States, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Mitsotakis spoke against Turkey and urged the U.S. Congress to not allow F-16 fighter jets to be sold to Turkey.

The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve the sale of advanced weapons and other military equipment to NATO-ally Turkey. The package is largely to allow Ankara to upgrade its fleet of F-16 fighter jets and is being viewed as laying the groundwork for a possible sale of dozens more F-16s.

During his visit to Washington last week, Mitsotakis warned a joint session of Congress against supporting the Biden administration’s proposed military sales to Turkey, claiming such a move could create additional instability in the region.

"We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him," Erdogan said. "Despite this, last week, he had a visit to the U.S. and talked at the Congress and warned them not to give F-16s to us," he noted.

"He longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honorable politicians."

Erdogan also said a Strategic Council Meeting that was planned with Greece soon would not be held.