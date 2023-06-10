Explosion occurs at plant in Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. An explosion occurred at a plant for the production of rockets and explosives, located in the Turkish city of Elmadag, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the explosion occurred in the morning as a result of a fire at the plant. As noted, there are victims following the explosion.

An investigation into the causes of the incident has begun.

According to the National Defense Ministry of Türkiye, as a result of the explosion five employees of the plant were killed.