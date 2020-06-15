CNN: Protesters in Atlanta attempt to block highway

A group of protesters in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday tried to block a highway in protest of police violence, CNN television channel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

During the day, protests took place at the place where a local African American resident, Rayshard Brooks, was fatally wounded in the evening on June 12 by the police. About 100 people took part in the demonstrations. They demanded to stop the excessive use of force by the police, as well as to ensure the observance of the rights of African Americans. The were no reports of riots or looting.

According to CNN, on Sunday evening a group of demonstrators tried to block the highway connecting Georgia with the neighboring states. Law enforcement officers countered them.

As previously reported by the state authorities, on the evening of June 12, a Caucasian policeman Garrett Rolfe fatally wounded Brooks when making an arrest. Brooks resisted arrest, and took the stun gun away from the police officers, and allegedly tried to use it against the police officers, when running away. Rolfe shot at him several times, Brooks was hospitalized, but the doctors could not save his life. After his death, demonstration took place. There were also riots, during which unidentified persons set fire to Wendy's fast food restaurant, where the incident took place. Demonstrators blocked the roads in the city center.

Rolfe was fired from the city police, while the assisting police officer Devin Brosnan was put on leave. In light of the incident, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned.