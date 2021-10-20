Bomb threat issued in Washington DC
United States Capitol Police sent an alert on Tuesday evening announcing road closures due to a suspected "bomb threat at the Department of Labor" headquarters, Trend reports citing Teletrader.
Federal agents reported investigating a suspicious package following a bomb alert in the Department's building. The closed roads adjacent to the DoL are First street, Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.
Later, DC police cleared the scene and package as safe, lifting the threat alert. No injuries were reported.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes Twitter post in connection with anniversary of liberation from occupation of Zangilan (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
AccessBank eyes increasing loan portfolio mainly in segment of micro, agricultural entrepreneurs - Acting Chairman of Board (Interview)