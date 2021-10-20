Bomb threat issued in Washington DC

United States Capitol Police sent an alert on Tuesday evening announcing road closures due to a suspected "bomb threat at the Department of Labor" headquarters, Trend reports citing Teletrader.

Federal agents reported investigating a suspicious package following a bomb alert in the Department's building. The closed roads adjacent to the DoL are First street, Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW.

Later, DC police cleared the scene and package as safe, lifting the threat alert. No injuries were reported.