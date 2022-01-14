Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

US 14 January 2022 00:46 (UTC+04:00)
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

The US Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job, Trend reports citing Euronews.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the US.

The court’s orders on Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.

The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on US businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

In dissent, the court's three liberals argued that it was the court that was overreaching by substituting its judgments for health experts. “Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies," Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.

The vaccine mandate that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide covers virtually all health care workers in the country.

More than 208 million Americans, 62.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All nine justices have gotten booster shots.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’
Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise
Turkmen footwear brand intends to open plant aiming to boost exports
Turkmen footwear brand intends to open plant aiming to boost exports
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses US 00:46
Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia Georgia 00:11
UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations Europe 13 January 23:28
Georgia intensifies relations with NATO, Deputy Defense Minister says Georgia 13 January 22:54
Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’ Kazakhstan 13 January 22:33
Iran, Syria launch joint bank Business 13 January 22:25
Azerbaijani FM talks situation in the region with Executive Director of US Jewish Committee (PHOTO) Politics 13 January 21:56
Erdogan condoles with Israel's Herzog over his mother's passing Turkey 13 January 21:24
Armenian citizen who got lost and crossed territory of Azerbaijan returned - MoD Politics 13 January 20:55
New school building built in Azerbaijan's Goranboy city at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) Society 13 January 20:38
Citizens of three more countries allowed entry to Azerbaijan by air Politics 13 January 19:55
Azerbaijani, Kazakh Prime Ministers hold phone talk Politics 13 January 19:52
EIA forecasts increase in global oil inventories Oil&Gas 13 January 19:03
Non-OPEC production to be on decline in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13 January 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 674 more COVID-19 cases, 509 recoveries Society 13 January 18:55
Growth of bank deposits to reduce inflationary effects on global economy - PwC Economy 13 January 18:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 January 18:51
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports in 2021 Georgia 13 January 18:39
Azerbaijan transfers Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games to State Border Service’s subordination Politics 13 January 18:38
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 13 January 18:36
"Khizi-Absheron" wind farm to significantly reduce volume of gas used in Azerbaijan - expert Economy 13 January 18:33
Turkmen footwear brand intends to open plant aiming to boost exports Business 13 January 18:30
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 13 January 18:28
AIX Qazaq Index rises amid progressive stabilization in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 18:19
Azerbaijani Buta Airways to reduce ticket prices in all directions Economy 13 January 18:04
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA Politics 13 January 17:59
AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights Society 13 January 17:57
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to begin research in liberated lands Society 13 January 17:52
Uzbekistan intends to attract foreign direct investment in 2022 Uzbekistan 13 January 17:48
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4 bln via bonds Arab World 13 January 17:38
Azerbaijan attracts attention of whole world by implementation of large-scale projects - Trend News Agency’s deputy director general Politics 13 January 17:25
ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables as #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger Arab World 13 January 17:24
Azerbaijan forms new reality in S.Caucasus by liberation of its lands - Turkish president Politics 13 January 17:11
Georgia sees increase in number of tourists from Azerbaijan for 12M2021 Georgia 13 January 17:10
Defense Ministers of CSTO member-states decide to withdraw peacekeepers from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 17:09
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix date announced Society 13 January 17:05
Azerbaijan extends term of compulsory medical insurance services exemption from VAT Society 13 January 17:05
Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes, peppers from Uzbek enterprises Uzbekistan 13 January 17:00
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022 Europe 13 January 16:47
Britain's Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate Europe 13 January 16:45
India, US review cooperation in cyber security Other News 13 January 16:43
Republican senator supports waiving CAATSA sanctions against India Other News 13 January 16:31
Indian space sector needs to be developed for business opportunities: New ISRO Chief Other News 13 January 16:28
India сalls for immediate release of sailors captured by Yemen rebels Other News 13 January 16:26
PM: Envision India as world’s go-to affordable healthcare destination Other News 13 January 16:24
Czech Development Agency eyes launching new projects in Georgia in 2022 Georgia 13 January 16:17
Body of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan and handed over to Armenia Politics 13 January 16:17
Azerbaijan holds training and methodical sessions with fire protection teams (PHOTO) Politics 13 January 16:01
TRACECA works to harmonize cargo shipments of various modalities - national secretary Transport 13 January 15:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for purchase of locks for shut-off valves Tenders 13 January 15:42
Azerbaijan Tea Producers and Exporters Association discloses main export market in 2022 Economy 13 January 15:41
Iran records increase in trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 13 January 15:37
Iran to boost oil refining capacity in Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 13 January 15:27
Moldovagaz says payment for December gas supplies fully transferred to Gazprom Europe 13 January 15:26
Russia records over 21,100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 13 January 15:24
Kazakhstan sees slight increase in coal production Kazakhstan 13 January 15:18
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for provision of services for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 13 January 14:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in export of cotton to EU Business 13 January 14:53
Georgia’s revenues from international visits double Georgia 13 January 14:50
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to co-op with ACWA Power in offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Economy 13 January 14:49
Service life of Balakhani solid waste landfill increases (PHOTO) Economy 13 January 14:45
OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office Politics 13 January 14:31
Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss withdrawal of CSTO contingent from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 14:29
Eminent rocket scientist S Somanath appointed ISRO chief Other News 13 January 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 13 Society 13 January 14:27
Snam to implement metals production systems by using green hydrogen Oil&Gas 13 January 14:25
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 13 January 14:22
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 13 January 14:22
Construction of new highway from Baku to border with Russia expected to complete by 2023 - agency Economy 13 January 14:02
We have specific plans to build solar and wind power plants - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:58
Volume of electricity generated by municipal solid waste incineration announced in Azerbaijan Economy 13 January 13:58
Europe to boost petroleum, other liquids output in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13 January 13:53
Saudi Arabia is one of handful of countries that did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:53
World's major companies interested in Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential - President Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:50
Foreign investors are well aware that our word is as valuable as our signature - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:48
About 10,000 megawatts of renewable wind and solar electricity can be produced in liberated areas - President Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:47
Energy security of our country fully ensured - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 January 13:45
Khizi-Absheron wind farm will contribute to ensuring energy security of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:41
We must never be deceived by kind words of current Armenian government - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 January 13:39
Iran delays removal of subsidized exchange rate for medicine imports Business 13 January 13:35
Azerbaijan's Supermarket company’s bonds included in Baku Stock Exchange’s non-listing list Finance 13 January 13:31
Azerbaijan discloses amount of soft loans issued to farmers in 11M2021 Economy 13 January 13:29
Agricultural production slightly increases in Azerbaijan Economy 13 January 13:28
Eurasian petroleum production to be on rise by 2023 Oil&Gas 13 January 13:22
Azerbaijan announces tender for opening new radio channel Society 13 January 13:22
Kazakhstan’s Antimonopoly Department investigating KazMunayGas company Oil&Gas 13 January 13:19
International visits to Georgia up in 2021 Georgia 13 January 13:16
Europe requires more supply to renew its storage to absorb any more shocks Oil&Gas 13 January 13:10
Uzbek Statistics Committee sees increase in imports of ferrous metals Uzbekistan 13 January 13:02
PMO eyes decline in load/unload operations at Iran's Dayyer port Transport 13 January 13:02
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Saudi Arabian energy minister (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 January 12:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends Khizi-Absheron wind farm groundbreaking ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 January 12:48
Azerbaijan talks health condition of omicron infected persons Society 13 January 12:48
Inside look: how agricultural drones are used in Iran Business 13 January 12:47
Georgia reveals data on incoming foreign visitors for 2021 Georgia 13 January 12:36
Uzbekistan shares data on export of copper and products from it for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13 January 12:35
Azerbaijani shipyards repair over 100 vessels in 2021 Transport 13 January 12:34
Azerbaijan discloses top financial organizations that issued most loans to businessmen in 2021 Finance 13 January 12:33
Iran’s IAC records increase in number of flights from Kerman International Airport Transport 13 January 12:32
Southern Gas Corridor playing crucial role for Europe's energy security - analysis Oil&Gas 13 January 12:31
All news