BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has supported the indefinite validity of the law allowing the head of state to impose sanctions against Iran, Trend reports.

According to the information, 407 members of the House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill and 16 against it.

To note, the document will be sent to the Senate for consideration.

