Azerbaijan sets up new military units in liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Ten new military units have started functioning over the past two months in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a ceremony marking the 10th graduation of the Academy of State Border Service.

The colonel-general congratulated the border guards on their graduation, noting that the beginning of the service of young lieutenants coincided with a glorious period in the history of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Guliyev spoke about the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. According to Guliyev, the combat missions assigned to the State Border Service in the Second Karabakh war were successfully completed.

Guliyev noted that four graduates of the Academy of State Border Service were awarded the title ‘Hero of the Patriotic War.'

By late May 2021, six more military units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan will begin service and combat activities in the liberated territories, Guliyev said.