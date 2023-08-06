Firefighting efforts launched at Gyzylagaj National Park in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. In response to the fire that broke out in the Gyzylagaj National Park, Neftchala region of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has initiated firefighting activities, utilizing two helicopters for assistance, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said they are taking all necessary measures to combat the fire and bring it under control.

The 112 hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received reports about the fire in the reed-overgrown territory of the Gyzylagaj National Park in the Neftchala region. Immediate action has been taken to address the situation and safeguard the park's natural resources.