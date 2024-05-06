Delegation of National Defense University of Türkiye visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. On May 6, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the delegation led by Professor Talat Canbolat and Lieutenant General Yaşar Kadıoğlu, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the Foreign Study Trip, the guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory.

Colonel General K.Valiyev welcomed the guests at the meeting held at General Staff of Azerbaijan Army and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Chief of General Staff noted that bilateral military cooperation with Türkiye is based on friendship and fraternity. The importance of further expansion of cooperation in the field of military education between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was highlighted.

The Turkish delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality and noted the high level of cooperation aimed at expanding experience in military education.

Then the guests met with the Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay, and the First Deputy Commander of the Air Force – Chief of Staff Colonel Mazahir Rustamov.

The meetings discussed reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army and expressed the importance of further development of cooperation in military education and the exchange of mutual experience.

