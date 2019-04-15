Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has decided to abolish import duties for several types of fuel - TS-1 jet fuel grade, as well as KO-20 lighting kerosene and KT-2 technical kerosene grades, Trend reports.

Earlier, the duty rate for these types of fuel was 15 percent.

The decision comes into force May 15 and will be valid until Jan. 1, 2020.

By another decision, the Cabinet of Ministers has established the excise tax for these types of fuel at 1 manat per ton. This decision will also be in force from May 15, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

